Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Releases New Trailer and Poster Ahead of Premiere

Classroom of the Elite is gearing up for its return in just a matter of days for the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and the series has released the final trailer and poster for Season 2 ahead of its premiere! The Summer schedule this year is one of the most competitive in recent memory due to all of the major returns being scheduled to make their premiere, and these include some of the biggest ones fans have been waiting years to see. This is especially true for Classroom of the Elite, which is finally coming back with new episodes this Summer.

With the second season of the series kicking off on July 4th in Japan (and with Crunchyroll officially confirming they will be streaming the new season outside of Japan alongside its initial release), the season has dropped the final trailer and poster ahead of its debut showing off the best actual look at what to expect from the new episodes yet. The series had been playing coy with its promotional materials thus far, but this new trailer and poster tease a pretty direct conflict for Kiyotaka Ayanokoji this time around. Check them out below:

If you wanted to catch up before the new episodes premiere this next month. you can find Classroom of the Elite now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what could be coming our way with Classroom of the Elite II, Crunchyroll teases the new season as such,"Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School seems like a paradise, but in reality, it is an extreme meritocracy. In the class of underachievers, Kiyotaka has begun working with Suzune, who seeks to ascend higher. After a survival test on an uninhabited island, they get to enjoy a luxury liner, but a new class-scrambling test will begin! Will you work for your class, your group, or yourself?"

Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning to direct both Season 2 and Season 3 (which is scheduled to release some time in 2023) for Studio Lerche. The cast will be returning from the first season as well with new additions Soma Saito as Miyabi Nagumo and Rie Takahashi as Hiyori Shiina will be joining the fray this time around.