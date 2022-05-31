Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Poster

✖

Classroom of the Elite is finally going to be returning with a second season, and has confirmed its release date with the launch of a new poster! The anime adaptation for Shogo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose's original light novel series wrapped up its run so long ago that many fans had actually given up hope of seeing a second season someday. It was then surprisingly announced earlier this year that not only was the anime coming back for a second season later this Summer, but was already planning a third season for a release in the future as well.

The new season was previously confirmed for a release this July, but a new poster and announcement has confirmed that Classroom of the Elite will be kicking off Season 2 on July 4th in Japan. Crunchyroll has also previously announced that they have licensed the new season for an international release alongside the episodes airing in Japan, so now fans can get ready knowing that it won't be too much longer of a wait before the new episodes kick off. You can check out the newest poster for Classroom of the Elite II below:

Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto are returning to direct both Season 2 and Season 3 (which is scheduled to release some time in 2023) for Studio Lerche. The cast from the first season is also expected to return for both of these new seasons (which are planned to adapt the entire first year from the original light novels), so if you wanted to catch up before the new episodes premiere this July you can find Classroom of the Elite now streaming with Crunchyroll. They describe the series as such:

"Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children. What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school..."

What do you think? Are you excited for Classroom of the Elite to return with Season 2 this Summer? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!