Code Geass Announces New Anime Series

✖

Code Geass has announced a new anime series! Producer for the franchise, Tojiro Kaniguchi, previously teased that the franchise was going to return as part of a new ten year plan following the release of the film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection. Not only did this film pick up where the original two season anime series came to an end, it had fans wondering about how the story would continue. So when Code Geass announced a new event where they were going to reveal the next phase of their major plan, fans had hoped it was going to be a new series.

Luckily, this indeed turned out to be the case. Announced during the Code Geass New Project Presentation, it was revealed that the next anime in the series will be titled Code Geass: Z of the Recapture. This new series will be picking up from the ideas and characters introduced during Lelouch of the Re;surrection, so fans might want to seek that out before this new series debuts.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Code Geass: Z of the Recapture will be directed by Yoshimitsu Ohashi (AMNESIA) for Sunrise. Noboru Kimura (Amagami SS+) will be writing the scripts for the new series, Takahiro Kimura returns as character designer (based on the original character designs by CLAMP), Astrays will be designing the mecha, and original creative duo behind the series, Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi, are credited for the story.

This new series has yet to reveal a release date, nor has it been confirmed for an official English licensed release as of this writing. But with this franchise now confirmed to be returning for a new series rather than another film (the way it's been returning in the last decade previously), fans will most likely be ready to check out this newest work and see how its world continues!

But what do you think? Are you excited for a new Code Geass anime series? What are you hoping to see when the new series debuts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!