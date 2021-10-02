Code Geass Celebrates 15th Anniversary With New Visual

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is celebrating its 15th Anniversary with a special new key visual! Sunrise’s original anime series originally debuted in Japan back in 2006, and has since spawned a massive franchise that not only now includes that original two series entry, but tons of OVA episodes, sequels, spin-offs, and even an entirely new canon sparked by three recap films and an official sequel film released not that long ago. On top of this, Sunrise previously announced plans to return to the franchise with a special 10 year slate of new projects.

Code Geass celebrated its tenth anniversary a few years ago with a new slate of special projects, and is now kicking off its 15th Anniversary. To celebrate this new milestone, the franchise debuted a special new visual for Lelouch of the Rebellion. You can check it out below from the series’ official Twitter account as it also celebrates its new broadcast run in Japan for the anniversary. This is likely far from the only new celebration of such a massive anniversary for the franchise as well because there’s still a brand new series being developed for the franchise as well.

Sunrise announced late last year that as part of their new ten year plan for the Code Geass franchise, they will be launching a brand new series taking place in the new continuity set by the events of the Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection feature film. Titled Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, this new series has yet to set an official release window or date since its initial announcement. The initial production staff for this new project has been confirmed, however, as Yoshimitsu Ohashi (AMNESIA) has been set to direct the series for Sunrise.

Noboru Kimura (Amagami SS+) will be writing the scripts for the new series, Takahiro Kimura returns from previous entries as character designer (based on the original character designs by CLAMP), Astrays will be designing the mecha, and original creative duo behind the series, Ichiro Okouchi and Goro Taniguchi, are credited for the story. There hasn’t been much concrete shown from this next series just yet, but the 15th Anniversary of the franchise sure presents a great opportunity to do so doesn’t it? Cross your fingers that we get something soon!

