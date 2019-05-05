Code Geass Producer Teases Franchise’s 10-Year Plan

It has been quite awhile since Code Geass popped on the radar of anime fans. The fan-favorite series ended its run some years ago when its second season wrapped, but the Britannia family is not ready to fade away just yet. Not only is a new Code Geass movie here for fans to watch, but it turns out the franchise has even more to give.

Not long ago, Funimation was able to speak with the producer of Code Geass at Sakura Con, and it was there Kojiro Taniguchi told the site there is a 10-year plan in store for the franchise.

In fact, as it turns out, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection is just the first phase of this plan. Now, fans will have to see the movie to figure out what is coming next for the series’ heroes.

“Hello everyone, I am Kojiro Taniguchi, the general producer of the Code Geass franchise. We are very excited to share with you guys that [the film] will be available in theaters in North America for a limited time,” the producer said (via a translator) in a recent interview.

“For those fans who really love the TV series, I know you may be thinking was this movie really necessary, but I am 100% confident that if you go to the theaters and watch this that you will fall in love with Code Geass.”

At this point, there is no word on what will come next for Code Geass after this feature, but fans are eager to see where Lelouch and his crew will go next. Several screenings will be held for this latest entry across the U.S., and you can find participating theaters hosting Code Geass through the link here.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

