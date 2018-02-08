‘Code Geass’ Announces Adorable Sanrio Collaboration

Psst, pass it on! It looks like Hello Kitty is a total otaku. After all, Sanrio has made a line of goodies for Code Geass, and anime fans are not sure they can handle how cute the collection is.

The company behind Hello Kitty announced its line of Code Geass goods not too long ago. The collaboration is being sold for a limited time in Tokyo at its Dome City Gallery AaMo until February 12 (via ANN). The goods will include mirrors, hair accessories, badges, and apparel.

If you cannot make it to Tokyo for the event, then you don’t need to worry. Sanrio says it has plans to sale the items regularly once its special exhibit closes.

So, if you really need Lelouch Lamperouge and C.C in all their chibi glory, you will get your chance soon enough.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.

This year, the series will be getting a third season after spending several years away. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection will see Lelouch return from the dead and embark on a mysterious journey. Sunrise has yet to reveal any story details about the long-awaited series as of yet, but fans are keeping their eyes peeled for any posters or teaser trailers as 2018 moves forward.

