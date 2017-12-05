New ‘Code Geass’ Film Releases Stunning New Visual

Code Geass fans have been eagerly awaiting news from its trilogy of compilation films, and this newest visual for the series proves the wait will definitely be worth it.

The official site for Code Geass‘ upcoming 10th Anniversary project has just released a new visual for its second compilation film, Code Geass – Hangyaku no Lelouch – Hando (roughly translating to Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path).

Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path is the second film in a planned trilogy recapping and reimagining the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast.

Sakura Fujiwara will perform the new song “The Moon” as the film’s theme song, and the series’ original ending theme “Brave Youth Song” by Ali Project will be feature in the film as well. Yuka Asaka will also perform the theme “Ima wa Koko ni” will be featured throughout as well.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path will open in Japan February 10, and is the second in the planned trilogy. The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The third and final film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path will open in May 2018.

As part of the anniversary project, the series will also receive two spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. It will release on Sunrise’s official site December 22.

The second spin-off will be a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.