‘Code Geass’ Teases Important Announcement

Code Geass previously confirmed that a new trilogy of films, with the project title Re;surrection, will take place after the events of the series with Lelouch returning as a main character dealing with the fallout of his Zero Requiem plan.

It seems like fans might get their first look at this new project sooner rather than later as an important announcement regarding the project will screen on special public screens in Shinjuku and Akibahara in Tokyo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Teasing an announcement for Friday, August 3, the series is promoting an upcoming 210-second video on its Twitter account that will only screen once. So it’s becoming a big event. Fans definitely want to see what comes next as the series just got through celebrating its 10th Anniversary in Japan.

Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion and its sequel season Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, a new film trilogy recapped and reimagined the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series and new voice over recordings from the original cast.

The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, opened in Japan on February 10, and the third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, released on May 26. Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release, but while the Japanese language cast all returned for their roles, it’s still unconfirmed whether or not Funimation will be able to get back the cast of the English dub at this time.

As part of the anniversary project, the series also received two spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. This officially released in Japan on December 22. The second spin-off is a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

For those unfamiliar with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, the series was created by Sunrise, with character designs provided my manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.