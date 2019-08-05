Code Geass, Kingdom Hearts Actor Yu Shimaka Passes Away

Today, the anime and video game fandoms are coming together to mourn the loss of a talent star. Reports from Japan have confirmed voice actor Yu Shimaka has passed away at 70.

The announcement was made by Toho Gakuen, a vocational school which Shimaka once attended. The actor passed away on July 28. As of late, Shimaka was said to have been lecturing at Tokyo Announce Gakuin up until his death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans, they will know the actor best for his work on titles like Code Geass and Kingdom Hearts. The actor voiced Ryouga Senba in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion. As for Kingdom Hearts, the actor brought Goofy to life for each console title. He also did Japanese dubs of Goofy in other Disney projects like A Goofy Movie. Shimaka most recently brought Goofy to life in Kingdom Hearts III which Square Enix released at the beginning of 2019.

Outside of these franchises, Shimaka racked up a lengthy resume. As far as anime is concerned, the actor worked on Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket as well as Star Blazers 2199, Detective Conan, Eureka Seven AO, Doraemon, Cowboy Bebop, and more. Shimaka also did more Japanese dubs of English titles such as Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, Tom & Jerry, X-Files, The Brave Little Toaster, LOST, and more.

via ANN