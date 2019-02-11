‘Code Geass’ Staff Share Reaction to Series’ Sequel

The Code Geass series may have seemed like it came to an end years ago, but the franchise is coming back this year with a big sequel film bringing the series to a true end with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection.

Chief writer of the original Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Ichiro Okuchi, recently shared his reaction to the upcoming sequel film to Twitter now that it’s out in theaters in Japan.

Thanks to translations from Mononoke-no-ko on Tumblr, fans now know Okuchi is all too excited to talk about the big sequel, “”This weekend is finally the opening of ‘Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection‘ film! I wanted to tweet something as a publicity, but it’ll be bad if I end up spoiling things, and I’ve already talked about the TV series’ days during the release of the trilogy, so I wonder what I should talk about now…”

One thing that caught Ikuchi by surprise was how much familiar faces from the original series have changed since its end, “…I was deeply impressed by various things. While watching, I was thinking things like ‘Oh, they’re the guys from those days…’ ‘Eh? But it seems they’ve changed a bit, haven’t they…’. Somehow just watching the faces I’ve not seen for a long time on a big screen was already fun.”

What seemed to catch Ikuchi’s attention the most was the shifted relationships between characters, “It was fun watching characters who weren’t close to each other in the TV series, now have a close relationship and are talking to each other like this. ‘Surprisingly they’re using formal speech?’ or ‘Their relationship seems quite close huh…’. For the first time in 10 years I thought ‘To write more and more about Geass, it’s interesting.’”

Ikuchi ends his impressions on the sequel with some major teases fans should keep an eye on, “However, that peace that’s been painstakingly achieved is about to be ruined in the film. Who’s able to notice the signs? Where is the destination of C.C.’s journey? Is the new Zero doing their job as Zero properly? Those questions are answered as the film progresses.”

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection is now in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be screening the film in North America in select theaters on May 5 in the original Japanese with English subtitles, and May 7 with an English dub. The film takes place two years after the “Zero Requiem” at the end of the original series and serves as the official finale to the series overall.