‘Code Geass’ Sequel Film Reveals First Poster

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion recently released a major film trilogy recapping the events of the original series, and now Sunrise is bringing the series back for one last film outing with a sequel following the original series.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Ressurrection recently dropped a major trailer for the film, and to go along with this awesomeness is a brand new poster featuring C.C. and the large shadow Lelouch literally, and figuratively has over her.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection is a new film project ending the series that takes place after the events of the original anime series. The new film is currently scheduled for a release in February next year in Japan, and director Goro Taniguchi confirmed that much of the previous film trilogy’s staff will be returning for for the new film.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion previously celebrated its anniversary a film trilogy recapping and reimagining the 50 episode series featuring new scenes not featured in the original series with new voice over recordings from the original cast. The first film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Awakening Path, released in Japan on October 21. The second, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Rebellion Path, opened in Japan on February 10, and the third film, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – The Imperial Path, released on May 26.

Funimation has confirmed that they have licensed the films for an English release, but while the Japanese language cast all returned for their roles, it’s still unconfirmed whether or not Funimation will be able to get back the cast of the English dub at this time.

As part of the anniversary project, the series also received two spin-offs. The first is a manga titled Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion – Lancelot & Guren and focuses on Suzaku and Kallen and Bisui Takahashi is handling writing duties while Takahiro Kimura will provide the art. This officially released in Japan on December 22. The second spin-off is a light novel series focusing on six character affected by the events of the story and is titled Code Geass Story Fragment – Piece of the Mosaic.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai, and was aired on Adult Swim in 2007.