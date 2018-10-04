New ‘Code Geass’ Anime Releases First Trailer

Code Geass has been away for a bit, but it looks like the franchise is ready to make a comeback. Just a couple years ago, reports went live about a third anime joining the Code Geass canon, and fans can get a first-look at the long-awaited project now.

Over on Youtube, the first full trailer for Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection has been posted. The clip, which can be seen above, shows a slew of brand-new characters who will appear in the feature film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, few plot details are known about the third anime, but fans do know it will star a familiar face. Lelouch will come back to the series, and its creator stressed the lead would be alive. This tidbit had fans confused as the boy was dead by the end of Code Geass‘ second season, but an explanation has been given for the change.

According to reports, this third installment will follow after Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2. However, it will use the anime’s recent reimagining of the second season; Over the last year or so, Code Geass has released a slew of recap films which detail its story, and the final movie made a few tweaks to season two which will pave the way for this new project.

For those curious about this film in particular, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection is slated to hit theaters next year. The movie will premiere in Japan on February 9, 2019 as director Goro Taniguchi oversees the project. So far, there are no U.S. screenings planned for the new flick, but Funimation did confirm is has licensed Code Geass‘ latest recap films for an English release.

So, what do you make of this new trailer? Are you excited for this sci-fi series to make a comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you are unfamiliar with the franchise, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion was first created by Sunrise, with character designs provided by manga collective CLAMP. Set in an alternate world, the series follows Lelouch vi Britannia who decides to bring the Britannia Empire down when he receives the power of the Geass, which allows him to exert his will over others. The anime series ran for 50 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The series was licensed for an English language broadcast by Bandai and aired on Adult Swim in 2007.