Code Geass to Announce New Project Soon

Code Geass is setting up to announce a new project in the fan favorite franchise soon. The franchise made its grand return last year with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection, a new film that took place a year after the events of the original two season anime series. This was a huge moment for the franchise because not only was it the first new story for the anime in some time, but actually served to completely revive Lelouch and set up a whole new wave of stories for the anime going forward.

It seems like we'll soon be seeing what's really next for Code Geass as the official Twitter account for the series has announced they will be revealing details for a new Code Geass project on December 5th. Although there are no concrete details for the tease just yet, this most likely ties back into the ten year plan Sunrise has for the franchise.

Following the release of Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection last year, producer behind the franchise, Tojiro Kaniguchi, announced that the release of that film was only the first phase of a grand ten year plan laid out for the franchise. As for fans wondering why the film was made in the first place, Kaniguchi stated, "For those fans who really love the TV series, I know you may be thinking was this movie really necessary, but I am 100% confident that if you go to the theaters and watch this that you will fall in love with Code Geass and Lelouch again."

There have not been any major details about the future of the franchise since the film released in 2019, so now fans are anxiously waiting to see what's next. What are you hoping Code Geass announces? Would you want to see a new anime series, or would you rather get another theatrical film? What new stories are you hoping to see the franchise tackle?