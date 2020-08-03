Cole Sprouse Shouts Out One Piece in New Photoshoot

Cole Sprouse may be known best for his acting, but there is more to the artist than Riverdale. The actor has openly shared his passion for photography and even archaeology over on social media. And thanks to a recent post, fans know Sprouse has a thing for One Piece as well.

The anime fandom was summoned to Sprouse's Instagram within the past few days after a photoshoot was posted by Sprouse. The actor shot a slew of photos with photographer Damon Baker that he wanted to share. The gorgeous shots have been liked millions of times, and Sprouse really set their tone with his Straw Hat-approved caption.

"Damon Baker and I hittin you with that Sanji one two," Sprouse wrote.

View this post on Instagram @damon_baker and I hittin you with that Sanji one two. A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Jul 30, 2020 at 7:13pm PDT

When you look at the first photo posted by Sprouse, the caption makes immediate sense. The actor is referencing Sanji Vinsmoke of One Piece. The pirate has been hanging around Luffy for decades now, and he specializes in cooking as well as martial arts. In fact, Sanji prefers to fight similar to a kickboxer since he only uses his legs to fight... and his hits are insanely strong.

The first photo posted by Sprouse showcases the actor's own high kick as he was photographed mid-hit. His white button shirt and skinny slacks make Sprouse look all the more like Sanji. And as you can see in other photos, Sprouse has Sanji's smoking technique down.

This surprising shoutout was a nice treat for fans, but they shouldn't be surprised by Sprouse's nod. The actor does use L from Death Note as his Instagram profile photo, after all. His brother Dylan has also shown love to anime series like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Dragon Ball Z. So it seems like the family that nerds out together sticks together.

What do you think about Sprouse's homage to the Straw Hat chef? Should Netflix be eyeing him to play Sanji in real life?

