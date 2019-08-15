Dylan Sprouse Would Produce a Demon Slayer Adaptation

The Sprouse Twins have gone their own ways with Hollywood since the days of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. While Cole has gone on to star in Riverdale, Dylan did his own thing as an entrepreneur. And as it turns out, Sprouse would be happy to get behind a camera if it meant he got to work on the anime Demon Slayer.

Taking to Twitter, the actor showed his support to the popular show. When a quote went live from Demon Slayer‘s producer about the future, Dylan stepped in to say he will help oversee an adaptation himself so long as the show continues.

“I will personally produce this even if the fans don’t support (which they overwhelmingly do). You simply must watch this anime,” Dylan shared.

Of course, the actor is right about that. Demon Slayer may have been an underdog coming into the latest anime season, but its debut has been met with plenty of praise. The anime’s latest episode trended on social media worldwide for over a day thanks to its impressive content, and ComicBook.com was able to speak with Demon Slayer’s producer to find out what needs to happen to make season two happen.

“First, we’re going to give it our all to these 26 episodes that are in production right now – and while we don’t have any future plans, I’d like to start thinking about anything beyond that once we are done,” Yuma Takahashi said when asked if Demon Slayer might continue.

“With that being said, it’s really tough to continue making this without the strong support from our fans, so on behalf of all of the staff, it would make us happy if everyone continued supporting the show and if lots of people watched the show.”

With Dylan sharing his support to millions of followers, the team behind Demon Slayer can rest a bit easier when it comes to the future. Clearly, there is a massive fanbase worldwide wanting to see more of the anime with support even coming in from Hollywood.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”