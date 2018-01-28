College Admissions Exam Name-drops ‘Fate/Extra’ And More Anime

Though anime fans are knowledge about their favorite medium, it was never put through the same level of testing some University prospects in Japan had to endure in order to prove their fandom education.

The National Center Test for University Admissions in Japan started on January 13, and it’s an exam third year high school students take in order to be admitted to the university of their choice.

But students were surprised to find a number of anime and video game references hidden in the test. The history section of the exam cited many characters from the Fate/stay night and Fate/Grand Order series mentioning the Servants King Arthur, Gilgamesh, and Rama.

These three characters play a major role in their respective series, and would be definitely recognizable to fans of the series.

via Anime News Network