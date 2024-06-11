Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Showrunner Shoots Down Two Camp Cretaceous Returns

The first season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory arrived earlier this summer, and it definitely made some surprising choices for the larger Jurassic franchise. The Netflix animated series checks in on the "Camp Fam" of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous a few years later — but it sounds like a few characters won't immediately be part of that journey. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Chaos Theory showrunner Scott Kreamer confirmed that Roxie (Jameela Jamil) and Dave (Glen Powell), who were the team's camp counselors in the first season of Camp Cretaceous, will not be returning in the sequel series anytime soon.

"There were definitely conversations, but I don't believe we're gonna be seeing Roxie and Dave," Kreamer explained. "There were conversations, and not just because Roxy is named after my daughter Roxie. But we definitely, you know, in those early days when we were brainstorming and blue-skying, we did have every intent. But you never know what the future holds. We'll have to see what, how it shakes out."

What Is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory About?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous. In the show, the members of "The Nublar Six" are struggling to find their footing off the islands, navigating a world now filled with dinosaurs and people who want to hurt them. Reunited in the wake of a tragedy, the group comes together only to find themselves on the run and catapulted into a global adventure to unravel a conspiracy that threatens dinosaur and humankind alike and finally learn the truth about what happened to one of their own.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory sees the return of Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, and Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina. Darren Barnet joins the cast as Kenji, who was voiced by Ryan Potter in Camp Cretaceous.

Is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Renewed for Season 2?

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Chaos Theory has been renewed for a sophomore season, which will be released on Netflix later this year. While exact plot details surrounding Season 2 of Chaos Theory remain unknown, it is safe to assume that the new episodes will explore the return of Brooklyn (Kiersten Kelly), whose presumed death kicked off the events of the series. The final moments of Chaos Theory Season 1 actually revealed that Brooklyn has been alive, provoking speculation about her role in the franchise's underground dinosaur market.

"The plan was always to bring her back, but we didn't want to do the cartoony thing where like, "Oh, there was some blood and she was missing,"" Kreamer told ComicBook in an exclusive interview about the season. "Obviously there's already a ton of people on the internet going, "They wouldn't do that, would they?" Or would they? When we were kicking around ideas like "How can we make the stakes feel real, but still bring her back?" We were banging our heads against it and our supervising producer said "What if she loses a part of her arm? What if she loses her hand?" And then we started thinking about it and all right. That raises the stakes. They haven't done that. They haven't had a heroic character in Jurassic get injured significantly by a dinosaur, and it just felt like a great way to go. Obviously, you want to find out what Brooklyn was up to. You want to know, delve more into that story. What's that like? As always, we want to tell an authentic story. So delving into the story about what led to everything, all these breadcrumbs we've left as far as what was she up to, and then her going through obviously a significant change in her life and her body. What does that look like?"

Season 1 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. As mentioned above, Season 2 will debut on the platform in the fall of 2024.