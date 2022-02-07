Corpse Husband Adds Voice Acting to Resume with First Anime Role

If you are into YouTube at all, then you most definitely know the name Corpse Husband. The user has become one of the biggest personalities in gaming as Corpse Husband has streamed his way to fame. From music to vlogging, the entertainer does it all, and he is adding anime to that list at long last thanks to Tribe Nine.

The update went live over on Twitter courtesy of Corpse Husband himself. The artist told fans he was excited to join the franchise and felt Tribe Nine couldn’t be a better place for him to dive into voice acting.

“VERY excited to announce that I will be voicing Ojiro in the English dub for Tribe Nine ,” he shared with followers. “From the same creator as Danganronpa & Akudama Drive. I couldn’t have asked for a better first role. Very honored to be a part of it!”

As you can see above, Corpse Husband shared the shortest of clips featuring his character. Ojiro is shown at one point atop of tall building before uttering a word or two. Corpse Husband’s voice suits the character perfectly, so we have to agree that Funimation nailed this casting. And if Corpse Husband wants to dive further into the industry, we’re sure fans wouldn’t mind. This Tribe Nine gig has had the YouTuber trending for some time now, so it would be put things lightly to say fans are excited.

If you want to know more about Tribe Nine, the series premiered in Japan last month with Kodaka listed as co-creator. The dystopian sports series is set in a futuristic world where warring gangs must settle their differences by playing brutal games of extreme baseball. Haru Shirokane is the protagonist of this mix-match series as he gets roped into one faction’s ongoing war with its local rivals.

Are there any other roles out there you think Corpse Husband is suited for? Or any other anime series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.