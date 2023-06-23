Cowboy Bebop Announces 25th Anniversary Event

Cowboy Bebop is considered by many anime fans to be the cream of the crop. Focusing on the story of the bounty hunters aboard the Bebop, the anime series has long been a legendary part of the medium. While the recent live-action adaptation from Netflix failed to garner a second season to wrap up its story, the franchise remains one of the most beloved when it comes to the anime world and is preparing to celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary with a brand new exhibit in Japan.

Cowboy Bebop has never seen a sequel series, or spin-off revealed following the manga's original conclusion in 1998, and for good reason. The story of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Jet Black, Ed, and Ein is wrapped up in such a perfect way that many rightfully think that the universe never needs to be revisited following the dynamic conclusion. The upcoming twenty-fifth-anniversary event will honor the arrival of both the manga and anime stories. With its arrival this fall, the exhibit is planning to release new statues, apparel, box sets, and other merchandise for those looking to honor the crew members of the Bebop. The exhibit will also feature original work and cel art from the series thanks to Sunrise.

One Two Three Let's Jam

To hype up the upcoming Exhibit, Sunrise Studio released a new key visual that brings together the heroes, and major antagonist, of the series. The "Cowboy Bebop Exhibition -The 25th Anniversary Special Session-" will be held from October 27th to November 19th at the Tokyo Seibu Shibuya Store Movida Hall Special venue. Tickets for the event go on sale in Japan today.

(Photo: Sunrise)

When it comes to the recent live-action adaptation on Netflix, the series was quite controversial amongst the anime community. Despite Cowboy Bebop not being renewed for a season 2, the streaming service is taking the opportunity to move forward with other live-action anime adaptations. This year will see the release of One Piece's live-action series on August 31st, with Avatar: The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Mobile Suit: Gundam to name a few.

