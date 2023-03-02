Cowboy Bebop Creator Showcases New Anime With First Poster

It looks like the creator of Cowboy Bebop is back at it again. Rumors have swirled for some time now that Shinichiro Watanabe had a new movie in the works, but little info about the so-called project ever surfaced. Now, we are happy to report some new details about the feature have gone live, and it is all thanks to the movie's first poster.

As you can see below, Watanabe has teamed up with Studio MAPPA to bring a new film to life. The feature, which is titled A Girl Meets a Boy and a Robot, promises to go live later this year. Currently, a festival screening of the movie is set for later this month, and a wide release will be announced sometime later this year.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

Of course, we have little information on what this movie will be about, but Watanabe seems to be delving into his love of tech again. The poster above seems to show a post-industrial world that is filled with smokestacks and massive buildings. A cloaked figure in red can be found walking across the landscape as a robot leads them forward. So clearly, Watanabe's new film is going to explore the relationship between humanity and technology in some forms.

This is hardly the first time Watanabe has explored such tech-centric themes in his work. Cowboy Bebop did unpack the idea in several episodes thanks to its space western aesthetic, but the director did the same in Space Dandy, Macross Blus, Blade Runner Black Out 2022, and more.

For now, fans will have to wait for more information on the Studio MAPPA project as it nears its wide release. Right now, the studio has its hands full with several upcoming releases. Its next big drop will be Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku before Jujutsu Kaisen season two goes live. But with Watanabe at the wheel, fans are confident A Girls Meets a Boy and a Robot will be just fine.

