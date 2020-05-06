Cowboy Bebop Surprises Fan in a Wild Abandoned Building

The legendary classic of Cowboy Bebop features a band of bounty hunters that are travelling the cosmos in order to find their next pay check and the franchise has found its way into the real world in a number of different ways over the year, with a beautiful example recently shocking some fans upon discovery! The anime series, which has been considered by many to be one of the best examples of the medium, effortlessly blend top notch animation with unique music that gave us a world unlike anything we had, or perhaps ever will, experience!

Fans were shocked when Netflix announced that they would be producing a live action adaptation of the series, starring actor John Cho as Spike Spiegel himself! Though the series has been riddled with a number of problems, such as an injury that befell Cho and waylaid production for some time, a second season is already even being discussed as the initial ten episodes are being worked on. Though fans don't know how true to the source material the live action adaptation will be to the manga, a number of characters aside from Spike such as Jet, Faye, Vicious, and other denizens of the franchise have been cast.

Reddit User HappyBlunt came across this graffiti artwork of Spike Spiegel in an abandoned building that does a fantastic job of depicting the protagonist of Cowboy Bebop, capturing the bounty hunter's trademark hair and unique aesthetic that made him one of the most popular anime characters to date:

Cowboy Bebop is a twenty six episode anime series that is the definition of a "one and done" as it perfectly wraps the story of Spike Spiegel and the rest of the crew of the Bebop, giving the bounty hunters one last big hoorah where not all parties involved make it out alive. The series does have an overlying story that involves the past life of Spike, but the episodic nature of the anime gave viewers the opportunity to dive into the in-depth cosmos of this futuristic universe.

What do you think of this hidden gem from the world of Cowboy Bebop? What other anime graffiti have you spotted in the real world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the most famous anime bounty hunters in the world!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.