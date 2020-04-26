Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Highlights What Makes Faye Valentine so Special

✖

Sunrise's Cowboy Bebop continues to be one of the most fondly looked on anime of all time, regardless if you're a fan of the original Japanese language broadcast or English dub. It's one of the major hits that has had huge crossover appeal around the world, and tends to be one of the first anime recommended to new fans. But why is it such a popular series, and why does it still hold up well after all of these years? Not only is a well crafted series put together by a great team of creators, but all of that would fall apart without characters to stick to.

Cowboy Bebop is regarded as a classic for a number of reasons, but most of it can be boiled down to the dynamics of the central cast of the series. A group of individuals weaving in and out of each other's lives, fans saw how these characters each had their own struggles informing their current decisions. This was especially true for Faye Valentine.

Faye Valentine was an enigma in the anime for such a long time, and only drew more fans in with each of her appearances. It was a special draw that artist Countess Tifa (who you can find on Instagram here) tapped into excellently with a neon light cosplay. It's the kind of mystique that made Faye so special, and cosplay like this proves it can be done in the real world! Check it out:

That's especially good news considering Netflix is currently producing a new live-action series based on the original Cowboy Bebop anime. After being delayed last year due to an on-set injury (which might even be further impacted by the novel coronavirus), there hasn't been much seen from this new series just yet. But with the team already planning a second season, it sounds like it's going well. As for Faye Valentine's live-action counterpart, fans are excited to see Daniella Pineda bring this same mystique to life!

What were your favorite Faye Valentine moments from Cowboy Bebop's original run? Are you excited for Netflix's new live-action take on the franchise? What are you hoping to see from Daniella Pineda's Faye when the series finally makes its debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

