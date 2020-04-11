Cowboy Bebop Animator Hypes Demon Slayer in New Sketch

Yutaka Nakamura was one of the biggest animators behind one of the biggest anime franchises in history with Cowboy Bebop, and the animator has recently shown his love for another white hot series that is making the rounds by putting together a sketch of a new character set to appear in the world of Demon Slayer! Demon Slayer: Infinity Train is set to be the first feature length film that will be released for what is arguably the most popular anime currently running, following the story of Tanjiro and his friends aboard a train that is fit to bursting with demons!

Earlier this week, Demon Slayer released its first trailer and poster for its upcoming movie, showing off the new characters and threats that will be introduced to the world of the travelling sisters of Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with their idiosyncratic team mates in Inosuke and Zenitsu! In this, Demon Slayer definitely has something in common with Cowboy Bebop, the story of Spike Spiegel and his band of roaming mercenaries that are looking for their next big score. Cowboy Bebop: The Movie was the first and only movie of the franchise, featuring the team of bounty hunters encountering a brand new threat with some stellar animation to boot!

The Cowboy Bebop animator, Yutaka Nakamura, shared this sketch of the mysterious new swordsman who is set to make his debut in the upcoming feature length film of Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, proving that universes can definitely collide when it comes to mutual admiration between animators:

Demon Slayer: Infinity Train will debut in October later this fall, adapting a story that was told straight from the manga itself. While a second season has yet to be confirmed, it is without a doubt that the adventures of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of the crew will continue moving forward thanks in part to the insane popularity of the franchise. Cowboy Bebop on the other hand has no plans to resurrect its anime in the future, but a live action development is still in production with Netflix!

