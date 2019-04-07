John Cho Comments on His ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live-Action Casting

Netflix will be launching a live-action take on the prolific Cowboy Bebop anime series, and while fans were split after the new TV series was initially announced the debate has quieted down quite a bit as the main cast of the series was revealed. John Cho will be taking the lead as the live-action series’ Spike Spiegel, and fans have already done all sorts of imagining what he’ll look like in the integral role.

Cho himself shared a brief, but poignant comment when the casting was announced, and like many fans all Cho could do was celebrate. Check out his comment below.

Cho is a man of few words, with only the yelling and champagne emoji emphasizing how much he wants to celebrate his casting. Fans are just as much into the idea as Cho himself as many of them are in complete support of the new series now that he’s been attached. But what will his Spike be like?

Netflix’s description of the character could clue fans as to what Cho will bring to the role, but there’s a lot of anticipation to see what interpretation he’ll bring. Netflix describes Spike as “an impossibly cool “cowboy” (bounty hunter) with a deadly smile, a wry wit, and style to spare. He travels the solar system with his ex-cop partner, Jet, pursuing the future’s most dangerous bounties with a combination of charm, charisma — and deadly Jeet Kune Do.”

John Cho has been confirmed as the live-action Spike Spiegel alongside other notable additions to the main cast including Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Alex Hassell as Vicious. The Cowboy Bebop live-action series will be a co-production between Netflix and Tomorrow Studios. The series has been confirmed to run for 10 episodes, and Alex Garcia Lopez (Marvel’s Daredevil) will direct the first two episodes. Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok) has been confirmed to write the first episode.

Director of the original series, Shinichiro Watanabe, will be serving as a consultant on the new project. Andre Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as executive producers, and Yasuo Miyakawa, Masayuki Ozaki, and Shin Sasaki from the original anime’s studio Sunrise will also executive produce as well.

Netflix officially describes the new series as such, “Based on the worldwide phenomenon from Sunrise Inc., Cowboy Bebop is the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals. They’ll even save the world…for the right price.”

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.

