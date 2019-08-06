Cowboy Bebop Executive Producer Debunks Ein Casting Rumor

Before you know it, the Bebop will be back in action thanks to Netflix. The company is currently developing a live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop with stars like John Cho attached, but the word is still out on one star. After all, casting has yet to be announced for Ein, but the show’s crew is setting one thing straight.

Despite all of the reports, Ein will not be played by a Husky. This iconic pup will stay a Welsh Corgi just as the anime intended.

Taking to Twitter, the executive producer on Cowboy Bebop reassured fans the show isn’t going to change Ein.

in the nearly three years i’ve been working on it, there has not been a single day where ein was anything other than a welsh corgi. #CowboyBebop — christopher yost (@yost) May 5, 2019

“In the nearly three years I’ve been working on it, there has not been a single day where Ein was anything other than a Welsh Corgi,” Christopher Yost shared before adding a hashtag for Cowboy Bebop.

Of course, fans felt plenty relieved hearing this update, and there is little surprise as to why. As of late, online reports spread that a Husky was being tapped to play Ein for the live-action adaptation which goes against the anime. Creator Shinichiro Watanabe brought Ein to life in the show as a Welsh Corgi, and it seems Yost is set on honoring that vision.

As for the rest of the cast, the only lead aside from Ein still missing is Ed. John Cho will play the protagonist Spike Spiegel while Mustafa Shakir takes care of Jet Black. Danielle Pineda has been asked to play Faye Valentine while Alex Hassell has boarded the project as Sid Vicious. Currently, Netflix is set to oversee the 10-episode Cowboy Bebop series with Tomorrow Studios while Shinichiro serves as a consultant.

Cowboy Bebop was first produced by Sunrise in 1998. Directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, with scripts written by Keiko Nobumoto, characters designed by Toshihiro Kawamoto, and songs composed by Yoko Kanno, the series explores many existentialist philosophies as it follows the adventures of Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter misfits aboard the titular spaceship the Bebop in the year 2071.