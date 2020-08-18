NBA Bubble Returns for New Matches with Cowboy Bebop Opening

The National Basketball Association has had to make some big changes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, limiting the number of audience members watching live games within the NBA, but the new season has started all the same and one outlet is using the melodious tones of Spike Spiegel and company to celebrate! Cowboy Bebop's Tank! is considered by many to be one of the most legendary tracks in the medium of anime, so it's no surprise to see that even though it debuted years ago, it is still found in some of the most unexpected places!

Cowboy Bebop's soundtrack has recently landed on the streaming services of Spotify and Apple Music, giving fans the opportunity to re-live some of the most amazing tracks from the adventures of Spike Spiegel and his fellow bounty hunters who were looking to carve a path for themselves within the cosmos. Tank! itself has easily become one of the most recognizable tracks in all of anime's history, and Bleacher Report made an insanely creative video using the theme song to welcome back some of the biggest players of the NBA this season. The world of anime, much like the NBA, has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, so it's great to see the two combine in this unexpected way.

Bleacher Report shared the amazingly creative fusion that takes some of the biggest players of the National Basketball Association and transplants them straight into the opening intro for Cowboy Bebop, imaging what each might be like if they were members of the galactic bounty hunters housed within the Bebop:

Whatever happens, happens... The 2020 NBA playoffs are here! pic.twitter.com/RskMVcKluA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 17, 2020

Cowboy Bebop has made the news lately thanks to its upcoming live action adaptation that is currently being produced by the streaming service of Netflix. Though the series is highly anticipated, it has run into a few snags during its production along the way, causing the release date of the series to be pushed back to an undetermined time. While we aren't sure what the specific soundtrack will be, the creative minds behind the show have stated time and time again that they're working to make the upcoming adaptation faithful to its source material!

