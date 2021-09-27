Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Spotlights Ein in New Promo

Cowboy Bebop is back in the headlines these days, and fans have Netflix to thanks. The iconic anime has been put in the spotlight ahead of Netflix’s adaptation of the series. This past weekend, fans were given a new look at the show thanks to a press event, and Ein is thriving with his own set of promos.

As you can see below, the first promo comes courtesy of Cowboy Bebop’s official Twitter profile. The account hit up fans to celebrate Netflix’s Tadum, the online event which gave audiences everywhere a look at the service’s new projects. Of course, Cowboy Bebop showed out with its opening sequence as millions have seen, so it is only right for Ein to celebrate.

https://twitter.com/bebopnetflix/status/1441840663813771265?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The promo asks fans to retweet the video of Ein as the corgi is slowly exposed to fans. The cute pup is sitting in his own cast seat on set, and we’re obsessed with his excitement. There aren’t many corgis who could capture Ein this well, but Netflix lucked out with its casting.

As for the other promo, fans were given a still of Ein in character. The corgi is pictured with a smile and perky ears. Of course, he is wearing Ein’s signature red collar, and its tag reads like the one found in the original anime. Obviously, Netflix knows Ein is about to be a fan-favorite, and the corgi’s picture is already flooding social media as proof.

If you are eager to check out Cowboy Bebop, the show will debut on Netflix this year. November 19th marks the show’s release date. You can also watch the original anime online through Netflix, Hulu, and even Funimation.

If you are eager to check out Cowboy Bebop, the show will debut on Netflix this year. November 19th marks the show's release date. You can also watch the original anime online through Netflix, Hulu, and even Funimation.