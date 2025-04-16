Demon Slayer’s Zenitsu Star Joins Infinity Castle Movie’s Promo Spree

Ufotable’s 100 days of Demon Slayer promos continue in the build-up to the Infinity Castle arc movie. Over the past few days, ComicBook has covered the daily posters and promo materials for the upcoming film. This time, Hiro Shimono, the voice of everyone’s favorite sleepy demon hunter, Zenitsu, is getting in on the fun. We’ve already been given a new character poster for Zenitsu in the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, but Shimono has made a live-action appearance in the latest promo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is currently slated to release in Japan on July 18. The new promo campaign is counting down the days until the film’s theatrical release — it’s like the nerdiest advent calendar ever… and we love it. Unfortunately, the 100-day promo campaign doesn’t align with the US release date, as western fans will have to wait until September to see Demon Slayer‘s next theatrical release.

Zenitsu’s Voice Actor Prepares for the Infinity Castle

The latest promo celebrates 93 days until Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle is released in Japan. The promo follows on from yesterday’s addition, which starred Nezuko’s voice actress, Akari Kito, holding up the movie tickets for the film. Wearing an incredibly stylish suit, Hiro Shimono appears in the latest promo, also showcasing the beautifully designed tickets, each with a different Demon Slayer art print on them.

Fans have become obsessed with the Demon Slayer 100-day countdown. The campaign was kicked off with two videos on days 100 and 99 featuring the Japanese voice cast of Demon Slayer hyping up the film, as well as resharing the teaser trailer. From days 98 to 96, fans were treated to some stunning character posters, including one depicting the long-awaited face-off between Tanjiro and Mugen. Check out the latest release below…

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Releases This September

Hype for the Infinity Castle movie is building and building among the fan base. The immensely popular franchise, based on the eponymous manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, first aired in 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular modern anime of all time. While fans have had their complaints about the show over the past two seasons, the Demon Slayer fandom is still immensely strong going into the Infinity Castle film.

Infinity Castle will be the second theatrical film set within the franchise. The Mugen Train Arc was also adapted into a movie, and broke the record for the highest-grossing anime movie of all time when it was released in 2020. Ufotable is hoping that the Infinity Castle film will break that record again. The movie is part of a new trilogy of films that will bring the beloved franchise to a close.

The entire Demon Slayer saga is available to stream on Crunchyroll, along with some bonus content that was recently added to the streamer, with the main series also available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.