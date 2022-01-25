Cowboy Bebop’s Original Comic Will Expand Netflix’s World

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series might be D.O.A, but the series that starred John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively is getting new life thanks to a mini-series from Titan Comics. Set to explore a new adventure in this alternate take on the world of the Bebop, one has to wonder what new territory will be explored in the live-action universe and if this will fill readers in on what might have happened in a second season.

The arrival of the live-action anime adaptation split fans and critics right down the middle, with viewers on both sides astonished that the series was brought to a close by Netflix so quickly following the end of its first season. While there have been plenty of fan campaigns that are seeking to bring the series back, it seems that this new take on the Bebop won’t be returning to the streaming service any time soon. With the live-action series ending on quite the cliffhanger, while introducing the show’s take on Ed, played by actor Eden Perkins, it’s yet to be seen if this new series will explore any events that take place following the conclusion of Cowboy Bebop’s first season.

Titan Comics shared a new trailer for this new Cowboy Bebop comic, written by Dan Watters and illustrated by Larmar Mathurin, which will give us four issues of these new takes on the bounty hunters that are living paycheck to paycheck aboard the shoddy walls of the spaceship known as the Bebop:

Though Cowboy Bebop on Netflix was canceled, the streaming service is still moving ahead with several live-action projects that adapt the world of animation, as the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, and One Piece are currently in the works.

The official description of this new Cowboy Bebop comic book series from Titan Comics reads as such:

“Based on the new Netflix live-action adaptation of the original anime! An original story set in the year 2071. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.”

