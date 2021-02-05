Cowboy Bebop Sale Offers Entire Series On The Cheap

✖

Cowboy Bebop is set to arrive on the streaming service of Netflix in the future in a big new way, with a live-action adaptation re-inventing the intergalactic bounty hunters starring John Cho and several other big-time actors traveling the galaxy, and now fans have the opportunity to re-visit the anime franchise that started it all with a sale that offers the series for only $4.99 here on Amazon. Though we have yet to get a release date, or any promotional materials, for the upcoming series on Netflix, it certainly has some big shoes to fill considering the love of the original animated series!

The original anime series debuted in 1998 from the production studio Sunrise and it's definitely understandable why there have never been any discussions of the series returning with a sequel, as many believe that the adventures of Spike Spiegel and his crew had the perfect ending. The series is often referred to as one of the greatest anime series ever created, with the television series having an overarching story, but spending the majority of its stories following the Bebop's residents traveling around the galaxy in an attempt to find their next bounty, living from paycheck to paycheck.

Twitter User Wario64 shared the details of this sale that allows fans to pick up a physical copy of the anime series that is considered by many to be the best in the business, as well as a digital copy of the series for far less that can let fans watch Cowboy Bebop for the first time or re-visit the adventures of Spike and his crew:

Cowboy Bebop Complete Series is $4.99 on Amazon Video https://t.co/yMxOCpj33g Blu-ray $16.53 at Checkout https://t.co/Q1iZpw9gso pic.twitter.com/bWkJjrc9oU — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 4, 2021

Cowboy Bebop is also streaming on Hulu and Funimation, so there are more than a few ways to relive the amazing animated series that has become legendary within the medium of anime.

Will you be picking up Cowboy Bebop during this insane sale? Do you consider it to be the greatest anime series of all time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Spike Spiegel and his fellow intergalactic bounty hunters!

