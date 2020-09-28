Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Will Resume Production This Week

✖

Cowboy Bebop is one of Netflix's most awaited projects, and it seems work is getting back underway on the show. It was announced some time ago that Netflix would help produce a live-action adaptation of the hit anime. After filming began, fans learned an on-set injury forced the production to halt, and then the pandemic pushed the series back once more. But thanks to a new report, fans have learned Cowboy Bebop will return to set shortly.

The update comes from Deadline as the site exclusively shared news about Cowboy Bebop's comeback. The trade says the Netflix production will resume work on September 30. The show is one of three which New Zealand granted border exemption for filming. Cowboy Bebop is joined by Lord of the Rings and Sweet Tooth in the island nation.

This update is a good one as fans are eager to see the adaptation. Despite Hollywood's reputation with anime, Netflix has pulled together a crack team for Cowboy Bebop. John Cho will lead the series as Spike Spiegel, but the actor was forced to take a break after he was injured on set. Cho's hiatus took the TV show offline for 7-9 months after shooting only a few episodes.

Now, Cowboy Bebop is ready to return to set, and it will do so under New Zealand's careful watch. The island nation has been praised globally for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a strict shutdown, New Zealand resumed film and television production in May after the federal government passed down approval. As of September 28, there are no current cases of COVID-19 in the country, and restrictions related to the pandemic were lifted entirely this week outside of Auckland.

