Craig of the Creek Movie Trailer Released

Craig of the Creek is coming back with a brand new movie, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new teaser trailer for Craig Before The Creek! As the massively popular Cartoon Network series continues through its fifth and final season, the franchise is branching out with its very first movie. This new movie will serve as a prequel showing how Craig ended up being friends with Kelsey and JP in the titular creek, and will be making its premiere on Cartoon Network next year following its release on digital platforms later this year.

While fans have seen early looks into the main trio's friendship in Craig of the Creek's episode so far, Craig Before The Creek will finally show off their first big adventure together against a pirate captain as Craig starts to put together his precious map of the creek. It's a look into the origins that fans have wanted to see for quite a while, and now you can get a new look at what to expect with the newest teaser trailer for Craig Before The Creek below as released by Cartoon Network:

How to Watch the Craig of the Creek Movie

Craig Before The Creek will be releasing on digital platforms beginning on December 11th, and will making its broadcast debut with Cartoon Network on Saturday, January 13 at 10:00am ET/PT, with a rebroadcast the next day on Sunday, January 14 at 10:30am ET/ PT. Craig of the Creek will then hit retail shelves with its home media release on March 26th, 2024. The new movie will feature a returning cast from Craig of the Creek with the likes of Philip Solomon as Craig, Noël Wells as Kelsey, H Michael Croner as JP, Vico Ortiz as Serena, Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Nicole, Byron Marc Newsome as Duane, Phil LaMarr as Bernard, and Lucia Cunningham as Jessica.

As for what to expect from the new movie, Warner Bros. Discovery teases Craig Before The Creek as such, "Before he was Craig of the Creek, he was just Craig – a new kid in a new town. All Craig wants is to go back to his old friends at his old home. But when he learns that the nearby creek is hiding a lost treasure that could make his wish come true, Craig sets off on a journey to find it – navigating the perilous suburban wilderness, forging new friendships, all while being pursued by a fearsome band of pirates who are bent on destroying the Creek itself."

