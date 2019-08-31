Crayon Shin-chan Announces New Film for 2020

Although its following in the United States has quieted a bit after the series ended its run on Adult Swim years ago, Crayon Shin-chan continues to be one of the most popular anime in Japan. The franchise has been so popular, in fact, that it’s getting ready to release its next major film effort next year. Although not many details about this new film’s plot are known at the moment, it is certainly looking like it’s going to be a colorful adventure.

Opening during Golden Week in Japan in 2020, you can see the first teaser trailer for the new film Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Almost Four Heroes in the video above!

Takahiko Kyogoku (Land of the Lustrous, Love Live!) will be directing the new film, and Ryo Takada will be writing the script for Shinei Animation, TV Asahi, ADK, and Futabasha. Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Crash! Rakuga Kingdom and Almost Four Heroes will serve as the 28th film in the franchise overall.

The voice cast for the series will be returning for the film, but this will be the second film for new Shin voice actress Yumiko Kobayashi. Kobayashi replaced former voice actress Akiko Yajima when she retired after portraying the character for 26 years last year.

The last film in the franchise, Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Honeymoon Hurricane, Lost Hiroshi, opened in Japan in 2018, and had relative success in Japan as it garnered the third spot in the box office over its opening weekend.

For those unfamilar with Crayon Shin-Chan, the manga first debuted in Weekly Manga Action magazine in 1990. Unfortunately, the original manga has come to an end after the passing of series creator Yoshito Usui. But the anime adaptation of the series began airing in 1992 and is still running to this day. The series follows the misadventures of Shinnosuke Nohara (nicknamed “Shin”) and his family and friends. It is known for mining its humor from crude, inappropriate content and misuse of the Japanese language.

The series even featured a bit of a revival when it received a new short series from Amazon. Inspired by the Lone Wolf and Cub series, Amazon Prime Video Japan added a 13 episode series titled Crayon Shin-Chan: Lone Wolf and Family. It serves as the third season of the series, and has many of the same barbs and jokes that made the original series famous.

