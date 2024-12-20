Anime’s Best OP Artist in 2024 Crowned With Astounding New Record

2024 has been a monumental year for anime, partially because of how phenomenal the production quality of the shows released. As always, one of the biggest draws for anime fans is talking about which openings are the best. Whether that be the visuals used to tease major story moments, lyrics that match up with a show’s vibe, or just ranking these openers based on how difficult it is to skip them when a new episode plays. Unsurprisingly, these opening sequences play a huge role in getting fans to stick around for an anime, consciously or otherwise. One music-producing duo’s contributions to 2024’s anime openings have, without a doubt, succeeded in keeping fans invested and even grabbing the attention of new audiences around the globe.

Creepy Nuts began producing music for anime in 2018 with the release of “Gohotekitobikatanosusume (SPARK!!SOUND!!SHOW!!Buchiage Cherry boy REMIX!!!!)”, which was used as the ending theme for Episode 11 of Ninja Slayer From Animation from Studio Trigger. Later, they produced both the opening theme for the anime adaptation of Call of the Night, which, interestingly, was named after another song written by Creepy Nuts that was also used as the anime’s ending theme song. The pair have truly exploded in 2024, though, with the release of “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” – the opening theme song for the second season of Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

The song was an instant hit, with the non-credit version of the opening amassing 10 million views on YouTube and sparking a TikTok dance trend after only being officially released for two weeks. On December 20th, Oricon’s Annual Rankings handed Creepy Nuts a triple crown after placing first in the “Digital Single (Single Song),” “Streaming,” and “Combined Singles” categories. The group has since expressed their gratitude for the song’s success, writing: “We’re truly grateful that so many people have listened to our music! Thank you so much. We’ll keep striving forward, so please continue supporting us!”

“Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” Proves That Anime Will Never Leave the Mainstream

Mashle Season 2’s opening song wasn’t just lightning in a bottle in terms of success. Following the digital release of the full version, the song dominated music charts in Japan on both Apple Music and Spotify, with “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” breaking into the top 10 spots on hip hop charts in ten other countries.

As of writing, the song has been streamed over 579,258,724 times around the world, an absolutely staggering feat that’s very rarely accomplished by more “mainstream” artists. While it’s been known for quite some time, “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born”‘s success story has more than proven that anime has officially broken into mainstream media, and it’s not planning on going anywhere.

