Mashle Exec Unpacks the Intense Schedule Behind Season 2

Mashle: Magic & Muscles has garnered quite a following in the anime world. Focusing on an ultra-powerful protagonist, A-1 Pictures is currently working on bringing back the magical world for a future anime project. Recently, at this year’s Anime Expo, we here at ComicBook were able to attend a panel wherein Mashle director Akihito Suzuki talked about the making of the anime adaptation. To no one’s surprise, creating an anime series is no easy task and Suzuki laid out some of the details regarding how season two’s episodes were brought to life.

Director Akihito Suzuki took the chance to talk about the creation of Mashle’s second season at Anime Expo, stating that it was no easy feat to bring Mash Burnedead back to the forefront, “We start out with a draft and then we have the animators come in as the team starts tracing stuff. Finally, we have the digitization and data addition. On top of that, all that digitized data, we add in color. And then we put it all together including the background and the characters. That’s the final step before I compositeall those elements.”

Mashle: Season 2’s Rigourous Schedule

Suzuki continued, “On top of compositing, I’m also in charge of just the overall look frames and making sure everything is balanced. So when I’m making my final edits, for example, I might want to shift a character a little bit to the right or maybe put them a little bit further towards the camera. I talk a lot with the director to finalize things. I’m also in charge of the lighting and all the studio effects… So each day is gonna be a little bit different in the case of Mashle.”

If you haven’t had the chance to catch the first two seasons of Mashle: Magic & Muscles, the first two seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can’t use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a ‘Divine Visionary,’ the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!”

