Crunchyroll Unveils Spotify-Like “Wrapped” Feature to Close 2024

Have you ever wondered how much anime you’ve watched over the past year? How many episodes of One Piece have you chewed through? What genre did you enjoy the most? Or how many of you were binge-watching High School DxD? For those first three questions and more, the anime streaming app Crunchyroll has you covered.

As we approach December 31st, 2024, we see more established services than ever engaging with users’ favorite programming. Spotify started the trend, unleashing Spotify Wrapped in 2016. But now, seemingly every company is doing it. Crunchyroll is one of the exceptional additions that feels welcomed, and fans are quite happy about the results.

Crunchyroll Unveils “2024 Arc” Wrapped Feature

Crunchyroll’s in-house version of Spotify Wrapped has been dubbed the “2024 Arc.” Accessible through the Crunchyroll app, the Arc walks you through your viewing habits from the past year. The streamer describes the feature as “an annual recap of your anime journey with personalized viewing stats that celebrates your top series, genres, and more.” But don’t expect to sign up for Crunchyroll premium within the next hour and still get an Arc for this year, as there are some prerequisites to enjoying it.

To get access to a personalized 2024 Arc, users must have held a Crunchyroll premium account directly through the company (as opposed to a third-party platform like Prime Video) before November 30 of this year — meaning people that only have a free account to watch One Piece aren’t eligible. You must also have watched at least three shows across three different genres — so die-hard shonen fans are also potentially out of the running.

If you meet the above criteria, your 2024 Arc should be waiting for you in the Crunchyroll mobile and tablet app, which needs to be updated to the latest version. It does not appear to be accessible on the Crunchyroll website for old-school PC and smart TV users. Your 2024 Arc is available to view until January 3, 2025. Additionally, your 2024 Arc will be emailed to the address associated with your account. Users with multiple accounts will get multiple Arcs.

Seemingly Every Major Company Is Now Doing a 2024 Wrapped

It’s been a very strange year for the “Wrapped” format. What started off as an innovative idea for Spotify has spawned into an overblown trend copied by almost every major company. Other music platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and even Deezer now offer a “Wrapped” feature. Even Tinder has a “Year in Swipe Vision Board,” inspired by a popular TikTok Trend.

Outside the music and dating space, Duolingo has introduced a “Year in Review” feature so you can see how many Spanish lessons you missed and how close the ominous Duolingo owl has come to kidnapping your family. Even Shonen Jump sends out a year-in-review email where users are shown their top most-read series. For anime and manga fans, with how eagerly we consume such a diverse entertainment medium, it can be fun to look back at what we enjoyed the most.