High School DxD Delivers One of Anime’s Wildest Cameos of 2024

High School DxD made a surprising return to screens with one of the wildest anime cameos of the year. High School DxD was last seen with the release of the fourth season, High School DxD Hero, back in 2018, and fans have been hoping to see more of the anime in action ever since. It’s been six years since the anime ended with no signs of return just yet, but a new anime release this Summer has made it clear that there’s still very much an interest in seeing High School DxD‘s Rias Gremory in motion again with a surprise cameo.

High School DxD‘s Rias Gremory made a surprising appearance in Episode 4 of VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream. The anime adaptation for Nana Nanato and Siokazunoko’s original light novel series has been a major standout release for the Summer 2024 anime schedule thus far for its wild main character, and the newest episode sees Awayuki Kokorone watching other VTuber streams and one happens to be playing a round of the very real Schwarz card game. Featuring cards with characters from tons of series, High School DxD’s Rias Gremory ultimately makes a surprising cameo with a fully animated attack. Check it out below as shared by Crunchyroll:

What Is High School DxD?

This crossover between High School DxD and VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral After Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream goes to a whole new level as High School DxD’s first three seasons were actually produced with studio TNK, the studio now producing VTuber Legend. The anime then since was produced by Passione and a new staff with the release of its fourth season, High School DxD Hero, and has since now been in limbo with no signs of making its comeback any time soon.

If you wanted to watch High School DxD for yourself, you can now find the four seasons of the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from the anime as such, “A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth—and hormonal fury is raging in Issei’s pants. Enter curvy redhead Rias, president of The Occult Research Club: a club that doesn’t actually research the occult. They are the occult—and Rias is a Devil!”

You can also watch VTuber Legend with Crunchyroll this Summer as well, and they tease it as such, “Yuki Tanaka is a VTuber at Live-On, one of Japan’s largest VTuber companies, as the polite and ladylike Awayuki Kokorone. One day, she forgets to end the stream, and viewers see her real personality—irreverent, improper, and prone to imbibing after a long day. Yuki is surprised to find that her accident caused her rankings to multiply, so she doubles down and gets to work. She’ll be a star yet!”