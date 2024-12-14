Crunchyroll Shares Winter 2025 Schedule: How to Watch Solo Leveling Season 2 and More

Crunchyroll has revealed their first full wave of new anime coming to their streaming service for the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and their exclusive line up includes the likes of Solo Leveling Season 2, Dr. Stone Science Future and much more. 2024 is closing out one of the strongest years for anime in recent memory, and that means that 2025 is going to need to work that much harder in order to match (and maybe even surpass) everything that fans have been able to see this year thus far. With the Winter 2025 anime schedule already upon us, it won’t be too much longer before we get to see how it all shakes out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Winter 2025 anime schedule is looking to get things off to a rather great start as not only will Crunchyroll offer up some of the biggest new anime releases, but there are some highly anticipated returns among it all as well. Solo Leveling returns for Season 2, Dr. Stone will be kicking off its final season, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is really, really returning for more episodes and more. Read on below for Crunchyroll’s line up for the Winter 2025 anime schedule with new shows and release dates still being added as of the time of this publication.

A-1 Pictures

New Winter 2025 Anime Coming to Crunchyroll

December 31

Fate/strange Fake

January 1

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

Grisaia Phantom Trigger

Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four!

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time

January 2

Momentary Lily

January 3

I’m Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

January 4

OKITSURA: Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She’s Saying

January 5

Zenshu

I Want to Escape From Princess Lessons

January 6

Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms

Promise of Wizard

I’m a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic

January 7

Unnamed Memory Season 2

Bogus Skill <<Fruitmaster>> ~About that time I became able to eat unlimited numbers of Skill Fruits (that kill you)~

January 8

Honey Lemon Soda

Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World

January 9

Dr. Stone Science Future

Anyway, I’m Falling in Love with You.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World

AQUARION Myth of Emotions

January 10

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf!

Farmagia

Dragon Ball Daima (English Dub – Exclusive to Crunchyroll)

A-1 Pictures

January 11

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2

UniteUp! -Uni:Birth-

I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths!

January 12

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You Season 2

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World

February 5

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Part 2 (Counterattack Arc)

Coming Soon

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-

Blue Exorcist -The Blue Night Saga-

Even Given the Worthless “Appraiser” Class, I’m Actually the Strongest

Continuing Shows

A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!

Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister

Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance-

TRILLION GAME

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Blue Miburo

Wonderful Precure!

Shangri-La Frontier Season 2

There are some major standouts that have still yet to get their official release dates, but it won’t be too much longer before we find out the full extent of the Winter 2025 anime offerings.