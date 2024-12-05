Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Reveals Celebrity Presenter, Date, and More

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards have grown to become one the premiere award ceremonies that focus on everything anime. With titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man, and many more taking home gold, the award ceremony also brought in some heavy hitters from the entertainment world to celebrate the medium. The likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Iman Vellani, LiSA, and many more became a part of the festivities and helped to honor big franchises. Now, the streaming service is planning its next big event for 2025 and we have all the details.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will return to Tokyo, Japan next year, arriving on May 25th, 2025. The first presenter of the awards has been confirmed as Pabllo Vittar (which will be the first Brazillian celebrity presenter at the Awards) but they will be far from the last. Co-hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira will be making a comeback for hosting duties and Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida will be delivering an opening statement. The eligibility period for anime contenders will be from October 31st 2023 to December 31st 2024, meaning there will be plenty of franchises vying for the gold this time around. Nominees will be revealed on April 3rd, 2025.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll’s Movers And Shakers Prep for 2025

To help build hype for the upcoming awards, Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini shared the following statement on next year’s Anime Awards, “The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is one of the biggest moments for anime all year – thanks to the creators honored and fans who will decide the winners,” said Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll. “We’re thrilled to host the awards again in the birthplace of anime and produce a celebration of the world’s fastest growing entertainment space.”

Adding to the thoughts of Purini, COO Gita Rebbapragada shared a statement of her own, “Every year we see an outpouring of love and admiration from fans around the world, voting for and cheering on their favorite shows and creators. This year will be no different as anime continues to captivate larger and more diverse audiences than ever before.”

The New Categories

On top of tried and true categories such as “Anime of The Year,” “Best Continuing Anime Series,” and “Best New Anime Series,” Crunchyroll is adding some new sections to the list. As it stands, some new categories for next year’s awards include “Best Isekai” and “Best Hindi Voice Artist.” This will be the ninth entry in Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards and based on how popular anime has been growing year over year, this is sure to be far from the last.

