4 Years Later, My Hero Academia Shuts Down Major Project After Anime Finale

Four years after it began and after the TV anime series ended its run, My Hero Academia has shut down one of its biggest projects. My Hero Academia is currently in a great year as the anime is now in the midst of celebrating its 10th anniversary. Although the TV series ended its run last Fall, the franchise has been coming back to screens with special extra projects continuing the story forward. But it seems while some aspects of the franchise has plenty to celebrate, others don’t have as good of luck.

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My Hero Ultra Impact was a mobile game release that began back in 2022, but had announced earlier this Spring that it would be ending its live service after four long years. Now that has officially come to pass as of May 18th, and the mobile game has bid fans goodbye following the shut down, “As of May 18, 2026 at 12:00 (JST), MY HERO ULTRA IMPACT has concluded its service. This account will also be closing today.” You can find its special goodbye art below.

My Hero Ultra Impact Shuts Down After 4 Years

Courtesy of KH/S, MP, BNEI

“We sincerely thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support over the years,” the goodbye message for My Hero Ultra Impact read. But while this is a shut down of a notable project for the franchise, My Hero Academia seems to be moving onto new ventures instead. My Hero Academia United Survival has been announced as a brand new mobile game entry making its debut in the near future with the App Store, Google Play, and Windows. So fans missing out on this game will have a new one to enjoy soon.

That’s not all My Hero Academia have been able to enjoy this year, however, as it continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The series already returned for a new episode of the anime that served as an epilogue to the finale. This special, titled “More,” is now streaming with Crunchyroll and highlights more of Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes’ future lives in the years after the war against the villains. This was already a big deal in and of itself, but the anime is continuing with a new entry later this Summer too.

My Hero Academia Continues With New Short This Summer

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia is returning for a new short set after the events of the special epilogue episode and TV finale. Titled “I am a hero too,” this new short adapts the five pages of manga that Horikoshi had released in the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book, and actually continues the story following the end of the “More” special. Highlighting an older Eri as she goes about her day, fans get yet another look at what kind of pro hero future that Deku has ahead of him.

My Hero Academia “I am a hero too” will first hold its world premiere screening for fans in attendance at Anime Expo 2026 later this July, and . International streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but we’ll likely get confirmation on that soon enough.

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