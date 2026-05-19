Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reveals First Look at New Blu-ray Release

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is gearing up for its highly anticipated home video launch in Japan later this Summer, and a new preview has shown off a much closer look at the release. Demon Slayer absolutely dominated 2025 as while there were no episodes of the TV anime to drive conversations week after week, the debut of the first Infinity Castle film was still the biggest anime release of the year overall. It was such a massive success that it remained exclusive to theaters in Japan for a full nine months.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ended its run in theaters, and is now preparing for its home video launch across shelves in Japan later this July. This first Blu-ray/DVD release for the feature film is going to be packed with all sorts of extras as a new preview for the box set reveals cover art and extra goods that fans will be able to nab when it hits in the region. You can check it out below ahead of its home video launch in Japan on July 29th.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reveals Blu-Ray/DVD Release in Japan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle , but has yet to confirm any international release plans for the home video launch as of the time of this writing. But as with the case with many of these anime films, international releases will follow soon after its physical release in Japan. It’s likely to be available digitally first, and potentially even made available for streaming before a physical release in North America. This makes the film’s future all the more exciting as fans have been waiting quite a while for another chance to check the film out.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is release in Japan when it comes later this Summer, but anxious fans have been waiting to find out when they’ll get to see it. Because it’s been exclusive to theaters for such an extended run in Japan, fans in other territories have not had their chance to check it out over that time. It didn’t have nearly as long of a run in the United States for example, but this is a big step forward for the home release.

What’s Next for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Ufotable previously revealed their slate of new anime projects for 2026 and beyond earlier this year, and unfortunately with it confirmed that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 2 . The next film was slotted as a “Future Projects” release the studio had in the works, and was separated from their confirmed 2026 releases. So fans better get ready for a much longer wait ahead.

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