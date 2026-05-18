Major Isekai Returns to Crunchyroll After Sudden Removal for Some Fans

A major Isekai anime now airing its new episodes this Spring has returned to Crunchyroll in some regions after a sudden removal earlier in the week. The Spring 2026 anime schedule has been offering a ton of great , but new seasons of ongoing blockbusters too. That’s especially true for Isekai anime favorites, and Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been one of the biggest seasons to keep tabs on as it airs new episodes with Crunchyroll this Spring.

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Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been releasing its new episodes over the course of the Spring 2026 schedule thus far, but fans in South Asian and SEA regions were surprised earlier this week when the latest season suddenly was removed from Crunchyroll in the region. But with a new listing spotted by @animeupdates on X, it appears as the anime’s latest season has returned to Crunchyroll after its sudden disappearance with no issues thus far.

Re:Zero Season 4 Returns to Crunchyroll After Some Fans Notice Disappearance

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Crunchyroll has not shared any statement on Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4’s sudden disappearance in the South Asian and SEA territories, but now that it has returned after a couple of days it seems whatever the matter was has been resolved. It could have been as a result of any number of issues in the region such as potential licensing issues, technical hiccups, and more. But thankfully fans in those areas can now resume watching the latest episodes of the anime with Crunchyroll.

For fans outside of those regions, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been releasing with Crunchyroll without any hiccups thus far. New episodes have been releasing with the platform as the Spring 2026 anime schedule continues, and they are available in both Japanese and English dub versions. , now is the perfect time to catch up with it all before it gets even wilder for Subaru as it ramps up further.

What’s Going on in Re:Zero Season 4?

©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 sees Subaru and the others finally heading out to find out how to save Rem from her current affliction. With Julius also suffering from Gluttony’s power, he has come along for the journey as well and is playing a key role in the trials to come. Much like how fans had seen in the second season, Subaru needs to pass some very intense tests in order to get to the top of a mysterious tower to find out more secrets behind Rem’s status.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 has been crowned as the standout new release of the Spring 2026 anime schedule by fans, and it has been fulfilling that ideal with each of its episodes so far. Now that it has crossed the halfway point, there are likely going to be plenty of more secrets and surprises that will be revealed as the season gets to its climax.

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HT – @animeupdates on X