Twitch Streaming Special Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees Marathon

Being an anime fan is a much easier endeavor in the last few years thanks to the rise of streaming services like Crunchyroll making a wide swath of new series available to a wide audience. To date, the series has paid over $100 million in royalties to the anime and manga production companies of Japan and that’s largely in part to how the service has cultivated a new community of fans that look to Crunchyroll as their source of anime content.

One of the major ways its done this is to celebrate the best anime of each year with a fan-centric award ceremony, and they are going all-out this year with a marathon leading up to their latest one.

Running from February 22 up until the 2018 Crunchyroll Anime Awards premiere, Crunchyroll is streaming a mini-marathon of the 2018 Anime Award nominees on Twitch (which you can find here). For fans in the United States, the stream will marathon nominees such as The Ancient Magus’ Bride, ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!, GAMERS!, TSUKIGAKIREI, Kemono Friends and many more series.

The 2018 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will stream on Twitch, worldwide, on Saturday, February 24 at 6:00 PM PST. Live from Hollywood, CA, the ceremony will be hosted by Erika Ishii and Anthony Carboni. There will be special guests appearances from the likes of Freddie Wong, voice actress Stephanie Sheh, and the comedian and Internet personality ProZD. There will also be a Cowboy Bebop-themed musical performance from Alice Underground, and voice actor Chris Sabat will received the first Anime Awards Industry Icon award, honoring the actor for his work on some of anime’s most influential and popular series such as Dragon Ball, and Fullmetal Alchemist.

The ceremony will also feature a brand new Twitch extension, which will allow fans to vote and converse with one another as the award ceremony is live. This will let fans predict award winner before they are officially announced, and vote toward potential other winners leading up to the ceremony on Saturday.

The Crunchyroll Awards have become an event many fans look forward to every year due to everyone’s fondness for sharing their love of anime, and this year just feels even bigger thanks to Twitch. Now even more fans can even see what all the buzz is about every year.