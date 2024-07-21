Crunchyroll Sparks Debate After Disabling Comments Section

Crunchyroll has sparked debate within the anime fandom as of late, and it seems the crux comes from the streaming service itself. Earlier this month, the website took users by surprise when it shut down its comments section. The site disabled the tool for its news articles as well as episodes, leaving a number of netizens to question the move.

On its FAQ, Crunchyroll did address the decision, saying it “prioritize[s] creating a safe and respectful community environment” for users. The post goes on to encourage guests to rate their fave series using Crunchyroll’s star system, but for the foreseeable future, the comments section is gone.

The timing of this move has generated conversation as Crunchyroll’s comments section came under fire in early July. After all, the service welcomed a long-awaited BL anime on July 5, and Twilight Out of Focus earned plenty of reactions online. While many were positive, Crunchyroll began appearing in headlines as homophobic comments were left on the BL series. In response to ANN, Crunchyroll declined a comment when asked if this recent closure was tied to the hateful comments posted to Twilight Out of Focus by users.

If you are now searching for a place online to talk all things anime, there are some veteran sites on hand. For instance, places like My Anime List have thriving forums that allow reviews, reactions, and more. Just, be sure to keep things civil. Few things smart like a fan war, and the anime community isn’t afraid to rally when threatened.

What do you make of this change to Crunchyroll's community?