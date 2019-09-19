Crunchyroll Announces Fall 2019 Anime Line Up

Ah fall. With the end of summer comes the leaves falling from the trees, folks becoming more excited to the ever approaching All Hallows Eve, and a brand new lineup of anime for the fall season from Crunchyroll. In anticipation of the new and returning anime shows that will be running on Crunchyroll, the streaming service has released a slick list of all the anime that will either be continuing to run on the service throughout the year, or making its initial debut on through the company proper. From some of the biggest anime franchises on the air right now to new series that will be sure to garner an audience, Crunchyroll is hoping to have you covered.

Crunchyroll released the list of returning and brand spanking new anime series on their Official Twitter Account dropping information about what new events may be taking place in old favorites as well as new descriptions for the characters and environments you’ll get to know:

Videos by ComicBook.com

✨HIME! IN! LIGHTS!!✨ Crunchyroll is here to brighten up the end of the year with a glowing new season of anime! Stay tuned for more announcements COMING SOON! ✨ More: https://t.co/PNgQHaKXfg pic.twitter.com/syRnGdSfqg — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 18, 2019

The returning anime series that are continuing to air include Dr. Stone, Food Wars!, Black Clover, One Piece, Case Closed, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Not to simply rely on old and returning franchises, Crunchyroll is also rolling out the red carpet for a number of new franchises that hope to create individual fan bases. These new series include Ascendance of a Bookworm, Blackfox, High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World, and Didn’t I Say To Make My Abilities Average In The Next Life to name a few. As crazy as the names of some of these new series will be, the events taking places in their episodes promise to be even crazier.

Crunchyroll continues to be one of the premiere anime streaming services on the market, with over 900 anime series currently in its library. Originally created in 2006, the company has continued to expand over the years with over 35 million members of their community to date. As the years go on, both their anime catalogue and online membership continues to grow exponentially. With over 1 million paying subscribers, Crunchyroll isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.

What are you most looking forward to from Crunchyroll this fall? Which new anime franchise will you be checking out when they debut next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Crunchyroll!