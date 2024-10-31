Crunchyroll Is Now Streaming One of Anime’s Best 2024 Movies

Crunchyroll loves all things anime, and it is not alone in that. The industry is one of the biggest out there in entertainment, after all. From Gen Alpha to Millennials, it is hard to find people who aren’t into the medium. Crunchyroll is doing its best to cater to all of those fans, and now, it is reaching out with one of the best anime movies of 2024.

Oh yeah, that is right. Crunchyroll is bringing Haikyu to a screen near you. After launching the anime in theaters this year, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle is coming to Crunchyroll, and you will be able to check out the movie ASAP.

How (and When) to Stream Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle

According to Crunchyroll, its catalog will send th e movie live on October 31 at 5:00 pm PST. Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle will be made available across North America and Central American as well as other regions. So for a full list of territories, you can read up on them below:

North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France), Africa (excluding Southern Africa), Oceania, the Middle East and CIS

Of course, the movie will be available subbed in various language, but that is not all. Crunchyroll will even carry the English dub of Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle. This is quite a treat given the scarcity of Haikyu‘s dub. The version is nearly impossible to find online save for special events, so Crunchyroll gets a gold star for making this move for dub fans.

What Is Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle?

If you are not familiar with Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, no sweat. The movie went live in Japan on February 16, and it quickly became one of the top-grossing movies of the year. With over 10 billion yen earned, the movie proved Haikyu has fans wrapped around its finger, and Crunchyroll paid heed. After all, the movie was shown in theaters stateside starting May 30th.

As for what the film is about, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle follows the canon of the anime. We check in on our Karasuno players as they face off with Nekoma High School in an official match at last. The two teams are locked in the Spring Nationals, and our players are determined to show how far their skills have come. Hinata is able to let loose against Kozume after tons of practice matches, and the long-awaited match is oh-so beautiful.

From its animation to its pacing and voice acting, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle is a vision. The movie has plenty of action, but it balances those highs with comedic asides and emotional flashbacks. When it comes to anime films, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle is one of this year’s best, and fans are eager to check it out on Crunchyroll this Halloween.

