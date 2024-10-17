Netflix Is About to Make Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle Easy to Watch

Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle is the first of two films that are set to end, what is considered by many, to be the greatest sports anime franchise to ever exist. The volleyball story is one that has garnered quite a bit of fans’ attention thanks to Shoyo Hinata’s journey containing plenty of action and emotion on the court. Following a successful run in theaters both in Japan and North America, The Dumpster Battle is set to make its way to Netflix but there is a catch. Haikyu’s streaming future has put into question where we will see Shoyo’s finale land.

Haikyu is coming to Netflix on Halloween but not in the way that you might expect. The Dumpster Battle is arriving on the streaming service in “select regions in Asia,” though a North American release date has yet to be revealed at this point. Considering the past seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix, it will be interesting to see if the first of the finale films will arrive on both streaming services once it hits the West. Keeping this in mind, it is possible that we will see The Dumpster Battle arrive somewhere on US streaming services this year.

Volleyball Takes Over Anime

The official Netflix Anime account shared the big news that Haikyu!!: The Dumpster Battle would arrive in Asia on October 31st, sharing new footage with the theme song, “Orange” by SPYAIR. While no news has been revealed as to when we can expect the final film of the anime franchise to arrive, if the Dumpster Battle is any indication then it’s sure to be a behemoth at the box office and potentially outdo the numbers of its predecessor.

Haikyu’s Manga Finale

Haikyu’s manga came to an end in 2020, giving Shoyo and his team a proper send-off thanks to creator Haruichi Furudate. Sports anime are becoming a big ticket item in the medium, not just thanks to the volleyball, but thanks to the runaway football epic, Blue Lock. The soccer-themed series is one that recently started its second season, following a successful first season and film that was released in theaters. On top of this, the sports anime rose to the top to become one of the highest-selling manga series last year.

When it comes to a potential Haikyu sequel, anime fans shouldn’t hold their breath on this one. Furudate spent years focusing on Shoyo and his rise to the top on the court and doesn’t appear as though he is planning to jump back into this world. The closest we currently have is the spin-off series, Haikyubu, a more comedic manga that follows rival schools as they test their mettle against one another.

Haikyu: Next Step

Luckily, while a sequel hasn’t been confirmed for the beloved sports anime, Haikyu does have something major planned for 2025. A tenth-anniversary event titled “Haikyu: Next Step” will celebrate the franchise that is being touted as “taking the anime a step forward”. While nothing has been confirmed as to what will be revealed during this promotion, it seems like a safe bet that anime fans will learn more about the grand finale of the series. With Haikyu teaming up with Godzilla earlier this year in a wild crossover, the sky is the limit as to where Shoyo and his teammates might appear next.

Want to stay up to date on Haikyu and the sports anime world it inhabits?