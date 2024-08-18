Haikyu Announces Major 10th Anniversary Event for 2025

Haikyu needs zero introduction. Created in 2012, the sports manga has gone on to become a new pillar of the genre. Creator Haruichi Furudate couldn’t have seen how important Shoyo Hinata would become, but since his creation, the volleyball star has helped revitalize the sport globally. Of course, the Haikyu anime helped lift the boy to major heights, and the show has everyone buzzing today all thanks to a special anniversary announcement.

The news comes from the team behind the Haikyu anime as the series is still working through its 10th anniversary. The show, which began in April 2014, has been busy teasing new projects and posting promos in honor of the event. Now, we know Haikyu will top off the anniversary with Haikyu: Next Step, a massive anniversary event slated for March 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/animehaikyu_com/status/1825125515101192250?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

According to the Haikyu team, this special event will take the anime “a step forward” all while commemorating its past. No official word has been given on what the event will announce, but fans have a good idea. After all, the team at Production I.G. announced the Haikyu anime would cap with two movies, and the first part of that finale has already gone live.

Back in February, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle was released, and the movie saw Karasuno take on the Nekomata team in a major battle. Now, a second movie is in the works that will capstone the Haikyu anime. No release date has been given for this second film, but it could be made public at Haikyu‘s big anniversary event. After all, the demand for more Haikyu is high, and Hinata deserves to have his final film showcased in a big way.

For now, fans will have to wait until Haikyu: Next Step arrives to see what the anime has in store. In the meantime, you can always brush up on the series. Haikyu is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“After losing his first and last volleyball match against Tobio Kageyama, “the King of the Court,” Shoyo Hinata swears to become his rival after graduating middle school. But what happens when the guy he wants to defeat ends up being his teammate?!”

What do you make of this latest Haikyu announcement? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!