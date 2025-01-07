Trigun Stargaze Hypes 2025 Updates With Special Promo

Trigun Stampede is now in the works on its big sequel, Trigun Stargaze, and the studio behind the big anime reboot is hyping up some big updates coming this year with a special promo looking ahead to the new year. Trigun Stampede was one of the biggest reboot successes of the last few years. Taking on Yasuhiro Nightow’s classic Trigun manga series, the new reboot offered an entirely different take on Trigun than seen in the manga or anime before. This new CG anime reboot, Trigun Stampede, wrapped up its debut with the announcement that it would be continuing with a second and final season in the near future.

Trigun Stampede came to an end in 2023, and Studio Orange had announced that it would be continuing (and conclude) with an official sequel series, Trigun Stargaze, not long after. But it’s been sometime since this new anime has been announced to be in the works, and fans have been curious to see how it’s all shaping up. But in a special promo shared by Orange with fans on social media to kick off the new year, the studio teases that there will be some new updates for the upcoming anime this year too. Check it out below:

Trigun Stampede Studio Welcomes The New Year

With a poster featuring new artwork from Meiko Iketani and Hitomi Miyazaki, studio Orange shared a special message with fans looking ahead to the new year beginning with, “Greetings for new creative year! Orange officially began 2025 production. As well as Trigun Stampede’s 2nd year anniversary, we’d like to celebrate with a greeting.” Their new message then continued with the teases for what fans can expect to see throughout the new year with teased production continuing for the new series that was first announced to be in the works last yet.

“This year we have Trigun Stampede Exhibition in Japan and continue our efforts in production of Stargaze,” the special message from Orange continues. “From one show to another, our creativity is passed on through out series of our shows, We look forward to your support on all of our shows.” While this doesn’t have a concrete update about the new series, it does tease that we’ll be seeing more from the production through the course of the year as it prepares for its eventual release in the near future.

What Is Trigun Stargaze?

Trigun Stargaze will be an official sequel to the original Trigun Stampede anime series, and will be set two years after the events of that first season. A release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication, but speaking with ComicBook, producer Yoshihiro Watanabe revealed that original Trigun creator Yasuhiro Nightow is very involved with the new series, “As for creator Yasuhiro Nightow, he’s been very supportive. And for Stargaze, he’s been even more supportive of what we’re working on.”

Teasing the new series even more so Watanabe had stated, “So for Trigun Stargaze, what people can expect… They could probably understand more about Stargaze by looking at other Orange works because their staff is being passed on either through their own career or their peers. [Writer] Tatsuro Inamoto is a really fabulous creator, and he has really opened up his perspective to fit all forms of animation. He processes it all and is constantly thinking about it. I mean, he is a creative type, and his life is all about animation. He’s constantly trying to find ways to further the team, looking at where we could go.”