Crunchyroll Developing Original Anime with Idris and Sabrina Elba

Crunchyroll has been in the news a lot lately following the acquisition of the streaming service by Funimation and its parent company, Sony Entertainment, but now, a new name series that will be created by the platform alongside Idris and Sabrina Elba has once again brought it to the forefront. With the series Dantai, described as an "Afro-futuristic science fiction series", being produced by the wedded Hollywood couple, it's another big step forward for Crunchyroll who remains one of the most recognizable streaming services within the medium of anime.

Dantai sells itself as a story that explores the "ever-widening gap between the have and have-nots", diving into its premise as a series following "two rising stars from either side of this divide who are pitted against each other in a story that will ultimately explore equality and kinship within a corrupted society".

Crunchyroll's General Manager, Joanne Waage, had this to say about the partnership between the anime streaming service and Sabrina and Idris Elba:

“For more than a decade, through anime and anime-inspired originals, Crunchyroll has been leading the charge for the popularization of adult dramatic animation and we are fast becoming the epicenter for the next generation of animation fans, as is evidenced by our incredible growth in registered users and subscribers. Gens Y and Z have experienced superhero fatigue and are hungry for the new stories and ideas that our creators tell. This development deal with Sabrina and Idris Elba is another example of how we’re working with best-in-class partners to bring in new audiences and tell fresh and compelling stories through a medium that transcends genres and generations.”

Idris and Sabrina Elba also gave an official statement on the upcoming series and partnership with Crunchyroll which brings them straight into the world of anime with this fresh tale:

"We’re really excited to be announcing this deal on our first anime. We’re both fans of the genre and see a huge opportunity to create something unique for a powerhouse like Crunchyroll. The story of Dantai is our first collaboration as producers together and is one that is close to our hearts.”

Though details about the series' release date, casting, or visual from the series itself have yet to be revealed, considering the creative minds behind Dantai, this will certainly be a series to watch!

